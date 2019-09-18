Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Kate O’Gara,Ballard, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Mary Kate O’Gara,Ballard, Glencolmcille. Peacefully at her residence in Ballard, Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing today at her residence. Removal on Thursday evening to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private from 10pm to 11am.

Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad



The death has taken place of Bernadette Shiels, Morass, Tamney, Fanad.

Requiem mass will be held in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount at 11am on Saturday morning, 21st September followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent De Paul & the RNLI c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at her residence of Sarah Baxter, Tullyannon, Newtowncunningham.

Her remains will be reposing at her home this evening, Wednesday September 18 from 7p.m.

Funeral on Saturday morning, September 21st leaving her home at 10.15am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Requiem mass at 11am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Newtowncunningham Day Centre, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Margaret (Peggy) Duffy, Tonagh, Carrigans



The death has taken place at her home of Margaret (Peggy) Duffy, Tonagh, Carrigans.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, September 20 at 10.20a.m going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11a.m.

Interment in all Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham.

Ethna O’Carolan, Trummon, Laghey and formerly of the Dew Drop Inn, Main Street, Laghey

The death has taken place of Ethna O’Carolan, Trummon, Laghey and formerly of the Dew Drop Inn, Main Street, Laghey.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private to family only please.

Joseph Doherty, Tullymore, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Joseph Doherty, Tullymore, Ballyshannon. Remains will arrive on Thursday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon. All enquires John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Peggy Gallagher, (The Butcher) Derryhasson, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Gallagher, (The Butcher) Derryhasson, Downings.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to the Church of St John The Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Susan Wasson, 250 Townparks, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan Wasson (known as Susie), 250 Townparks, Convoy.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday, September 19 at 1pm for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Refurbishment Fund, c/o any family member or Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Christina Gamble, 23, Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christina Gamble, 23, Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 8pm on Wednesday September 18.

Funeral on Friday morning, September 20 leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Gerard Grant, Pollen Green, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his home of Gerard Grant, Pollen Green, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 20 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the New Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Lena Mc Gee, 282 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at her home of Lena Mc Gee, 282 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Wednesday, September 18 from 7pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, September 19 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon.

Passed away peacefully in the hospice in Donegal Community Hospital, September 13.

Cremation private, memorial service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witness, Binban Frosses, Donegal on Saturday 21 September at 12 noon.

Family and friends wish to express sincere thanks to all of the staff in the community hospital.

No flowers please, donations to Donegal hospice in Donegal Community Hospital.

