'Those who rescued students and staff in Machaire Rabhartaigh ought to be given recognition for their bravery'

A councillor has asked that those responsible for saving the lives of those who got into trouble in the waters off Machaire Rabhartaigh beach in August this year, be recognised by Donegal County Council for their bravery.

Fifteen people including students and staff were rescued from the ocean in mid-August. The students and staff were part of the Gael Linn, Irish language College, in the immediate area.

Cllr Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easpuig said that those responsible for the rescue ought to be given recognition by Donegal County Council.

Local fishermen and rescue services came to the aid of those who were being swept out to sea.

On scene support was also provided by the Queen of Aran and the Mulroy Coast Guard Unit. The Irish Coastguard Helicopter, Rescue 118 airlifted 10 people to Letterkenny University Hospital for assessment.

The motion was supported by Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher, Cllr Noreen McGarvey and Cllr Micheal McClafferty.