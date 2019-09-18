Councillors told that Clós Naomh Conaill flooding issue in hand

Councillors were told today that the issue of flooding at an estate in Glenties is being dealt with and that a contractor will be on site within six weeks.

Clós Naomh Conaill in Glenties flooded twice in recent weeks. A pump is on site. However, during the second spate of heavy rainfaill - the pump failed which led to serious flooding in the area.

Speaking at the Glenties Municipal Area in Glenties, area manager, Eamonn Brown, said that an engineer has been actively working to find a resolution to the issue.

He added that the residents group and committee will be kept informed of the progress made in relation to the issue.

He said that the second phase will be to let the grounds dry out. The council will also hope to ascertain whether any 'sinkage' has taken place in the area, due to flooding.

Cllr Anthony Molloy said that he had been to the Glenties estate twice when flooding had taken place. He described the situation as 'terrible' and said that something had to be done in relation to it. He said that the flooding led to an increase in rodents in the area.