Another lovely day in store in Donegal

The beautiful warm September weather is set to continue, with Saturday forecast as the warmest day we will have in a mini return to summer.

Any fog patches clearing quickly this morning. Another dry day with long periods of sunshine and highs of 17 to 21 degrees in light southeasterly breezes.

Clear and dry overnight with shallow fog patches forming. Lows of 4 to 8 degrees in light breezes.

Little change for Thursday; dry and sunny with highs of 18 to 21 degrees in light southeast breezes, coolest along the Leinster and south-Munster coast.