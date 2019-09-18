Gardaí at scene of fatal shooting of man in his 60s

Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Tuesday the 17th of September 2019, at Aghamore, Ballyhaunis Co.Mayo.

A male in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

A male in his 80s has been arrested in relation the incident and is currently being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Claremorris Garda station on 0949372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.