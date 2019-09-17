Three arrested in Donegal after high-speed car chase

Three men have been detained at Ballyshannon Garda Station following a high-speed chase this afternoon from Rossnowlagh beach to Laghey.

The car driven by one of the three men, all of them believed to be from Northern Ireland, crashed near Laghey and the occupants made off on foot, running into a nearby forest pursued by local gardaí.

The gardaí caught up with the three men who were arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station for questioning.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the men are due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo court on Wednesday.