Honda generator stolen from Donegal worksite

Gardaí at Milford Garda Station are seeking information in relation to a Honda generator that was stolen between August 1 and September 14 at Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

The generator was only recently reported as stolen as it had been on a construction site that had not been worked on for a number of weeks.

If anyone has any information in relation to this theft or if it is offered for sale then please contact gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53067.

We would ask all builders working on construction sites to ensure that their equipment is well marked and also that it is well secured when they are leaving the site particularly when leaving for a long period of time.

Gardaí urge workers to try to ensure that the equipment is not visible from the view of the public, where and when possible.