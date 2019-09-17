Gardaí arrest someone in relation to the alleged theft of 11 dresses from Ballybofey charity shop

A person has been arrested in relation to the alleged theft of 11 dresses from a charity shop in Ballybofey.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that an arrest has been made, on foot of a public appeal for information, adding 'another arrest is expected to happen soon.'

The incident took place in Ballybofey on August 9, last and investigations ensued.

She thanked members of the public for their help in relation to the recent appeal.

Anyone with any information can call gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.

You can also call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.