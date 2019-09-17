Gardaí supply image and release further information following theft of caravan from Ballyness

A caravan which was stolen on September 8 at approximately 6am from the side of a house at Ballyness, Falcarragh was towed away by a blue Passat (1999 to 2006 model) and is believed to have crossed over the border via Clady at 7am.

Details released by An Garda Síochána:

• Hobby Caravan VIP Collection

• It was approximately 8ft wide and 27ft long.

• It had a clamp Bulldog triangular red in colour.

• There was also a ball hitch clamp on Winterhoff hitch.

• Chassis No WHB24N47LOF832663,

• Model 570 SMF Year 2008

• Also in Caravan was a new Petrol strimmer SGS model

• White single axel with Blue and grey strip on side

• Registration WJZ9398 yellow number plate on back

A detail to note is that both sky windows on roof did not open, at the time it was taken.

Any information on this incident should be given to Gardaí at Milford Garda Station on 074-9153067 or to the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

