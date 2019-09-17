Guide finds it is cheaper to rebuild homes in north west

The cheapest place to rebuild a house is in the north-west region, according to the latest guide from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

The average cost of rebuilding a home rose by 6% nationally over the past year.

The increase was most notable in Limerick, Cork and Galway at 8%, while Dublin saw a more moderate increase of 5%.

Vice President of the SCSI, Micheál Mahon, says there’s a number of reasons behind the inflation.

Mr Mahon said that there is a labour shortage in certain areas of the country.

“In addition there has been some regulatory changes over the past few months that have added to the cost of rebuilding homes.”