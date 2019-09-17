NEWS
Guide finds it is cheaper to rebuild homes in north west
Cost increase noted in other areas
The cheapest place to rebuild a house is in the north-west region, according to the latest guide from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.
The average cost of rebuilding a home rose by 6% nationally over the past year.
The increase was most notable in Limerick, Cork and Galway at 8%, while Dublin saw a more moderate increase of 5%.
Vice President of the SCSI, Micheál Mahon, says there’s a number of reasons behind the inflation.
Mr Mahon said that there is a labour shortage in certain areas of the country.
“In addition there has been some regulatory changes over the past few months that have added to the cost of rebuilding homes.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on