A woman's handbag was stolen from her car as she attended early morning Mass

A woman’s handbag was stolen as she attended morning Mass in Inishowen.

The lady had placed her bag under the passenger seat of her car before attending Mass.

When she arrived back at her car after Mass, she discovered that the passenger window had been smashed and her bag taken.

The incident occurred between 9am and 9.40am at Uisce Chaoin, Muff.

Gardaí are urging people to be vigilant and not to leave anything of any value in their cars.

The bag contained a mobile phone.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact gardaí in Buncrana at 074 93 20540.