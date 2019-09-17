Caravan stolen from the Ballyness area and taken into the north

Gardaí are seeking information relating to the theft of a caravan which was taken from the Ballyness area on Sunday, September 8.

The caravan was parked at the side of a house that was under renovation in the Falcarragh area. It has been established that the caravan was towed away by a blue Passat at about 6am on Sunday morning.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that it has been established that the caravan passed into Northern Ireland via Clady after 7am.



The caravan is from the Hobby VIP collection. It was about 8 foot wide and 27 foot long. The year of the caravan is 2008 and it is a 570 SMF model. The caravan has a blue and grey strip on the side. The registration on the caravan is WJZ 9398 and it carries a yellow number plate.

Both sky windows don’t open.

Gardaí are hoping that someone may have passed the blue Passat that morning and may be able to help them with further details.

They are also hoping that someone may have dash-cam footage which would lead to their ascertaining the registration of the vehicle which was towing the caravan. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station at 074 91 53060. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.