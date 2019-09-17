Donegal farmers fear deal won't be enough

Beef farmers in Donegal say they are still unclear about their future prospects following an agreement reached between farmers' representatives and meat processors after weekend talks over the ongoing cash crisis in the industry.

Farmers say the price they are paid for cattle is too low, with many family farms failing to break even. They say unless prices increase, unviable farms will go to the wall and be forced out of the industry.

Both the chairman of the Donegal executive of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Brendan McLaughlin, and the county spokesperson for the Beef Plan Movement and manager at Donegal Co-op Livestock Mart, Eimear McGuinness, have warned that the problem is far from resolved and while progress is welcome, there is still much to do.

The main points include a new bonus for steers and heifers aged between 30 and 36 months, of eight cents a kilogram, as well as the current bonus for 30-month cattle rising from 12 to 20 cent per kilogram.

It also states that the Quality Payment Grid will be reviewed and promises the creation of an independently chaired Beef Market Task Force.

Two reports are also to be commissioned investigating market and customer requirements as well as the price composition of animal value along the supply chain.

The document states that the chair of the Beef Market Task Force, which will ‘provide leadership to develop a sustainable pathway for the future of the beef sector’, will be an appointee of the agriculture minister.

The task force, the agreement states, will offer a forum for engagement with retailers.

“The key is to have all the farming organisations around the table talking but the problem was they were giving us bits and pieces and ticking the boxes but they wouldn't discuss price and that what the problem was,” said Mr McLaughlin.

He predicted members would not be happy with the outcome but if at least the talks with the factories continued there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think all the pickets should be lifted now otherwise you will have farmers fighting against farmers.

“I'm talking to head office and to farmers locally about the situation. We're trying to share all the ideas we have with all farming organisations and we're taking everyone's view on board. I'm getting plenty of feedback but farmers are not happy at all.

“Discussing the price should be part of the resolution. The retails should also be involved so why are they hiding from it. Meat Industry Ireland was speaking for all the factories and were around the table with Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, but they couldn't come around the same table to talk to the farmers. There's something badly wrong there, that's an all time low for working relations between the farmers and the meat industry,” he said.

He added the situation was hitting Donegal farmers just as hard as anywhere else in the country.

“It is affecting Donegal farmers very badly. There will be men going out of business as a result of this. A lot of them are tied into schemes where they cannot get out which means they have to keep this unprofitable situation going for another year or two. We need all the supports we can get but where do people like me go, I'm a suckler farmer, I'm rearing the cow. Our veterinary and co-ops has to bring down the price to support me but this can't be done so where do I go?

“There's a bleak future for all the beef farmers in Donegal. It is bad for rural Ireland too. The sheep and the suckler cow was the backbone of rural Ireland and if that goes we're all going.

“I blame a lot of the retailers for this. The latest deal is a move in the right direction but it's not the promised land. As long as we keep talking it's positive, but if all talks are stopped we're going nowhere," he said.

Mr McLaughlin urged all locals TDs and councillors to get behind their local farmers and start supporting them in public.

Ms McGuinness said as a mart manager she didn't think the deal was any better and believed most farmers felt the same.

“It was never going to fix everything right away. Everyone's aware of that and any farmer who thought they were suddenly get a great price was wrong. Things don't work like that. If the task force promised as part of the deal gets into action and every month puts the pressure on to fix things that are problematic, then that's great, but this remains to be seen.

“I know farmers want a better price but there's so little transparency."

She added further pickets would not help.

People have bills to pay and cattle to sell, granted it is at a very bad price but still people need to get cattle away and it's also affecting sheep too.”

Ms McGuinness also criticised Bord Bia saying she believed it had behaved disgracefully adding the entire board needed to be overhauled. It had given the green light to Irish beef and pork suppliers processing Irish beef and pork at their UK based processing facilities, all of which are Quality Assured by Bord Bia.

“To think we can take in meat from other countries and say it is Bord Bia quality approved because of the premises they are coming in from is wrong. Farmers here have to jump through hoops to get quality assurance so it's one rule for one side and one for the other.”

"There's a lot more to happen. Behind it all they want rid of the suckler farmers in the country and you can see it through the marts already. Success of any deal will depend on what any new task force will do," she said.