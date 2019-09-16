Donegal journalist speaks out on RTÉ

Siobhan McNamara, a journalist who works with the Donegal Post and the Donegal Democrat, appeared last night on the RTÉ show Claire Byrne Live.

The discussion was based on the relatively new culture of vaping. Ms McNamara who has done extensive research into vaping participated in a discussion which included the eminent Oncologist Professor John Crown.

Vaping was originally introduced as an aid to smokers who were attempting to give up smoking. However, those participating on the show pointed out that a lot of the marketing was targeted at teens and portrayed in a fashionable manner.