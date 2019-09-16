Donegal drivers advised that price of petrol may increase in coming weeks

Donegal motorists are being advised to expect an increase in petrol and diesel prices as a result of surge in the cost of a barrel of oil.

The cost of petrol is due to rise as a result of the attacks on two Saudi oil processing plants on Saturday.

It is also being reported that the attacks also halved output in the world's top crude oil exporter.

Speaking on the RTÉ news the AA Roadwatch's director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said that unless oil prices drop, Irish consumers will start to see an increase in the cost of petrol and diesel in about four to five weeks time.

“We’ll find out over the next week or so whether the oil price is going to stay at it’s current high level. We simply don’t know - that depends on market movement. But if it does then you will be looking at a significant price increase being evident at Irish pumps in around about 4 to 5 weeks time from now. That’s the normal length of the supply chain.”

Mr Faughnan said there are a number of other factors that complicate matters such as the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar as well as the price of refined product being bought in Europe.

Mr Faughnan said it was very hard to say how much of an increase we might see because of the other factors at play in determining the price of a barrel of oil, but he said prices at the pump could increase by as much as 6 to 8 cent per litre.