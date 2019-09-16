Man with Donegal address arrested during operation targeting South East Asian crime gang

A man with an address in Donegal arrested as during a multi-agency operation targeting a South East Asian crime gang operating in the North has been refused bail at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Chuyne Lee (29), whose address was given on court papers as Letterkenny in Co Donegal, was arrested in a restaurant in Derry.

A UK Immigration official told the court that as part of a pre-planned operation the restaurant was searched and Lee was found working in the kitchen.

Lee was unable to supply officers with documents and the official said he was classed as ‘undocumented’ meaning he had no identification.

The court heard that Mr Lee had entered the Republic on a one month visa in January this year.

He had subsequently been living in Letterkenny and working in Derry.

The officer opposed bail on the grounds that there was a risk of flight and also that if released he will work to support himself.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin asked the official how long the case would take to prepare and was told about three weeks.

He was told that CCTV was still to be examined but that was expected to be done this week.

The official also said that during the course of the operation a total of eight premises had been searched.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Mr Lee was in the country illegally and had overstayed his welcome in the Republic.

The judge added that the risk of flight was too great and Mr Lee was refused bail and remanded in custody until October 10.