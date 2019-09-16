'Situation is bordering on a scandal' - GRA spokesperson

The Donegal GRA spokesperson has said that it is bordering on a scandal, the fact, that the fleet of vehicles available to gardaí in the county is to be reduced. Thirteen of the 50 available Garda Síochána vehicles which are either at end of life or nearing end of life are to be made redundant, according to reports.

GRA spokesperson for Donegal, Brendan O'Connor said: “Thirteen of the fifty cars, not including vans or motorbikes, have either been taken out of service or are close to the 300,000km at which they are taken out of service as they are considered 'end of life.'

"Local management have been told that there is little or no chance of new vehicles coming on stream and they must reallocate and use existing vehicles to maximum effect,” he said.

The Dunfanaghy-based garda said that the issue is affecting the ability of the gardaí to carry out their duties. He added that the issue should be a matter of concern for the people of Donegal at present - regardless of the Brexit issue.

“This should be of concern to the people of Donegal in the present environment - if there was no change.

“But certainly with Brexit on the horizon it just focuses the mind. It just shows how ill-equipped and under-resourced the Garda Síochána are in Donegal.”

He said that the Garda Síochána in Donegal are at the bottom of the pile when it comes to getting resources for Donegal.

He said that for him and the members he represents, it is very difficult to have any confidence or any faith that things are in hand or that things are under control.

Front-line gardaí stand to lose a quarter of their fleet of patrol cars over the coming year.