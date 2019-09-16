NEWS
Volunteers sought to help save Donegal's red squirrels
Donegal Red Squirrel Group meeting in Stranolrar this week
Donegal Red Squirrel Group is holding a meeting in Kee's Hotel, Stranorlar, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18 at 7.30pm. The group is seeking volunteers to help the group protect the local squirrel population.
If you would like to help with their conservation efforts, find out how to report your squirrel sightings and hear how you can help secure their future, then this meeting is for you.
