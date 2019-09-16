14 Donegal competitors at National Ploughing Championships

Donegal has 14 competitors taking part in the annual National Ploughing Championships which will take place Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, and running until Thursday, September 19.

In the ploughing stakes, a particularly strong programme has attracted entries from all around the country and Northern Ireland bringing the number preparing to plough in Carlow to over 300 for the three days. This year the introduction of the new novice reversible class has attracted more young people into the competition.

The Donegal competitors in the various categories are: Loy Digging, (Ladies), Marion Boyce; Loy Digging, (U-18), Dean Conaghan; Three Furrow Conventional Plough Class, (Senior), Donal Deeney; Loy Digging, (Ladies), Kathleen Donaghey; Intermediate Conventional Plough Class, Harry Mallon; Loy Digging, (Senior), Gerry Mallon; Loy Digging, (Senior). Kieran McDaid; Under 21 Conventional Plough Class, (Junior), Evan McGirr; Under 28 Conventional Plough Class, (Senior), Lee Simms; Senior Conventional Plough Class, Gary Simms; Senior Conventional Plough Class, Mattie Simms; Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class, Alan Simms; Standard Three Furrow Reversible Plough Class, Andrew Simms and Novice Conventional plough Class, (Senior), Ivan Simms.

The championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things agricultural but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living.

There are also serious international appeal with exhibitors, global buyers and visitors coming from far-flung countries such as Turkey, the USA, UK, Uganda, Germany, India, Poland, Ghana, Belgium, New Zealand, France, Saudi Arabia, Lativa and the Netherlands making this event the perfect opportunity to show the very best of Ireland’s food, farming and culture.