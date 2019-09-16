SCAM ALERT: People being warned by An Garda Síochána and An Post in relation to new scam message

Gardaí and An Post have warned the public over a text message scam and says that anyone who gets such a message should delete it immediately.

An Post is advising people to not click on any links and delete the text as these do not originate from An Post.

It adds that scammers can spoof the SMS Alpha Tag to say “An Post” so it goes into the An Post SMS thread on your phone.

Gardai have also advised the public to be aware of the scam and to delete any messages.

PHISHING ALERT Please be aware of a scam text message which claims to be from An Post If you receive such a message delete it straight away

Please be aware of this scam and delete it if you recievie such a message. https://t.co/p1cdd8zhw3

