Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 16, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Kevin McGovern, 12 Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana and formerly of Balmoral Avenue, Derry

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice of Kevin McGovern formerly of Balmoral Avenue, Derry.

Funeral from his home, 12 Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana on Wednesday at 10am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.

Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Mary Bridget Toland, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary Bridget Toland, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home from 4pm to 8pm on Monday and on Tuesday from 4pm to 6.15pm with remains going to St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard for prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Catherine Mona Ginty, Ardmhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her late residence of Catherine Mona Ginty, Ardmhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, at 10am on Tuesday, September 17.

Followed by burial at Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations to the Oncology ward Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Teresa McCarthy, née McEntee, Templerainey Park, Arklow, Wicklow and Donegal

The death has occurred of Teresa McCarthy, née McEntee, Templerainey Park, Arklow, Wicklow and Donegal

Reposing at Hudson’s Funeral Home from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday.

Removal Monday morning at 10.40am to St Joseph’s Church, Templerainey, Arklow arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Arklow.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to St. Colman’s Hospital, Rathdrum. Walking from Lamberton.

Alan Clements, Mountcharles and Dungannon, Tyrone

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Mountcharles and Dungannon, Tyrone.

Cremation private. A Memorial Service will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Binban, Frosses, Donegal on Saturday, September 21 at 12 noon.

Paddy Gillen, formerly of 109 St Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place in Glasgow Scotland, of Paddy Gillen, formerly of 109 St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Funeral on Wednesday, September 18 at 10am in the Church of Christ the King, 220 Carmunnock Road Glasgow.

Followed by burial at Linn Cemetery.

Francis Doherty, Three Trees Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place at his home of Francis Doherty, Three Trees Quigley’s Point.

Funeral from his home on Monday, September 16 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director.

Bridget (Biddy) Sweeney formerly of Killult, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Bridget (Biddy) Sweeney formerly of Killult, Gortahork.

Reposing at her sister Rosie Coyle’s residence in Killult.

Removal from there on Monday, September 16 for 11am Requiem Mass at Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight, Sunday, September 15 at 10pm.

House private after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Tom Molloy Snr, Magherabeg, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Tom Molloy Snr, Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Monday, September 16 leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please , donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary Mc Erlean, 10 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Mary Mc Erlean, 10 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, September 17 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am,and on the morning of the funeral.

Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon.

Passed away peacefully in the hospice in Donegal Community Hospital, September 13.

Cremation private, memorial service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witness, Binban Frosses, Donegal on Saturday 21 September at 12 noon.

Family and friends wish to express sincere thanks to all of the staff in the community hospital.

No flowers please, donations to Donegal hospice in Donegal Community Hospital.



Sarah Doherty of Main Street Clonmany and Meath

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Sarah Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, County Meath.

Reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, September 16 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Trust Fund c/o Comiskey Funeral directors.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.



Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House private with family and friends welcome.

Committal will be strictly private.

