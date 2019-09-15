The winner of the Glenties Harvest Fair dogshow was ‘Minnie’

Glenties Harvest Fair has been a huge success, one again, this year.

The committee lined up a range of excellent events to attract crowds from across the county and further afield.

One of the most interesting events was the dog show, which was held on Friday, and there was much interest in it.

This year, a stunning Siberian huskey called ‘Minnie’ scooped first place in the hotly-contested competition. The dog was presented with a tasteful red badge. The owner of the dog lives in Glenties and has owned the beautiful dog for a number of years. Needless to say, he is very proud of her.