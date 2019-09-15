Do you want to be part of a huge human sign in Donegal?

Organisers of the 'Save Our Bay' event are inviting you to help on Saturday, September 28.

They want you to come along and be part of a huge human sign that will read 'SAVE OUR BAY.'

Those who want to take part are asked to gather at the pier end of the beach at 1pm to coincide with tide times.

In August, hundreds of people turned out in opposition towards proposals for oyster farming licences at Ballyness bay in Cloughaneely. A petition was established to raise awareness of the proposed multiple applications for aquaculture licences at the scenic bay.