Naomh Columba safely through to quarter-finals after win over Gaeil Fhánada

Naomh Columba are safely through to the Intermediate Championship quarter-finals after defeating a youthful Gaeil Fhánada in Pairc na nGael.

Naomh Columba 2-12

Gaeil Fhánada 1-7

There was a major turnaround on the resumption in this game as the visitors led by 1-3 to 0-3 at the break with the home side out of sorts.

However, an unanswered 2-6 in the opening ten minutes of the second half transformed the game as the home side then ran out easy winners.

A goal from James A Coyle after a great run in the 20th minute was the highlight of the opening half with the visitors full value for their half-time lead.

But whatever player-manager Pauric O'Donnell said at half-time, Naomh Columba resumed a different animal. The first of their two goals came from Ronan O'Hare, who fired from distance and while his effort was half-stopped, it got over the line. The second came from Ryan Gillespie after he traded passes with Christopher Byrne.

Owen Carr did all he could to keep Gaeil Fhánada in touch with Michael Sweeney also prominent at midfield. For Naomh Columba, Aaron Doherty chipped in with some good scores.

The win means Naomh Columba are through to the quarter-final draw while Gaeil Fhánada meet Burt in a basement battle on the final day, both without a point.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Brian Carr, Philip Doherty, Martin Cunningham; Lanty Molloy (0-1), Michael Maguire, Stephen Jones; Padraig Byrne, Kevin McNern; Ronan O'Hare (1-1), Ryan Gillespie (1-3,1f), Ronan Gillespie (0-1); Aaron Doherty (0-6,3f), Christopher Byrne, Kieran McBrearty. Subs: Fionn Gallagher for P Byrne; Oisin Byrne for M Maguire; Pauric Ward for B Carr.

GAEIL FHÁNADA: Owen McConigley; Francis Sweeney, Padraig Heraghty, James Coyle; Matthew Galalgher, James A Coyle (1-1), Fergus Friel; Michael Sweeney, Oisin Shields; Sean Kerr, Mark McAteer (0-1), Conor McConigley; Niall Carr, Bernard McGettigan (0-1), Owen Carr (0-4,4f). Subs: Fergal Friel for Kerr; Paul Coyle for J Coyle

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)