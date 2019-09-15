13-man Termon win the basement battle with Malin in Connolly Park

Division Two Termon look a safe bet to retain their senior status after recording a three point victory over Malin at Connolly Park on Sunday.

Malin 1-11

Termon 0-17

With both sides having lost their opening fixtures, and with Termon yet to play Kilcar, this was effectively a battle for the fourth place relegation spot.

Despite ending up the game with 13 men, the visitors dominated chunks of the match, and were good value for their win.

Termon took an early three point lead, but Malin rallied and the remainder of the first half was nip and tuck, Termon hitting the dressing rooms leading 0-8 to 0-6.

Despite the loss of Enda McCormack on 22 minutes to a straight red for dissent, Termon were by far the stronger side at the beginning of the second half, notching up four unanswered points in as many minutes to stretch their lead to six.

Malin then steadied the ship to peg things back to 0-9 to 0-12, and the hosts' chances were further boosted when Termon's Shaun O'Donnell was black carded for a robust tackle on Christopher McLaughlin.

Malin then made it a point game when Paul McLaughlin found the back of the net, and with Termon reduced to 13 men following a second yellow for Caolan McDaid, it looked all to play for.

But Termon found something extra in the dramatic final minutes, with sub Anthony Grant and a Conaghan free clinching a hard fought, but deserved victory.

Malin scorers: Oisin McGonagle (0-2), Damien Harkin (0-1), Christopher McLaughlin (0-3, 1f), Paul McLaughlin (1-4,3f), Josh Conlon (0-1).

Termon scorers: Nathan McElwaine (0-1), Steve McElwaine (0-3), Aiden Sweeney (0-2), Christy Connaghan (0-4, 1f, 1 '45'), Enda McCormack (0-1, '45'), Caolan McDaid (0-2, 1f), Shaun O'Donnell (0-1), Anthony Grant (0-2), Jimmy Gallagher (0-1).