Donegal disability rights campaigners to attend key European event

Donegal Centre for Independent Living will be represented at the European Network for Independent Living (ENIL) Brussels Freedom Drive from September 30 to October 3 by leaders Vicky Matthew and Frank Larkin.

It is 30 years since the First Freedom Drive which was initially held in Strasbourg. It is an event to highlight, celebrate and deliver the message to European representatives of the everyday realities for people with disabilities.

Issues that the two leaders will be raising with their MEPs will include personal assistance, European Disability Card, transition from a personal assistance service to older people services, and public transport.

The Freedom Drive march to the European Parliament will be one of the highlights of the event which will be attended by activists from all over Europe.

On the final day of the event, elections will take place for the board of the European Network for Independent Living which will be contested by Mr Larkin.

Anyone interested in disability issues and the freedom drive event or anyone who wants any relevant issues raised can contact Frank on 087 7405617 or Vicky on 087 3850114.