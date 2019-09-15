Cross-border seminar will encourage Donegal businesses to interact with European supports

A seminar is taking place later this month on employment incentives and support in the border region.

The event on September 25 in An Grianan Hotel in Burt from 10.45am to 2pm has been organised by the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce in partnership with EURES Cross Border and in collaboration with Letterkenny Chamber.

This event is to encourage small and medium enterprises in the region to interact and benefit from free EURES recruitment services.

Attendees will also be provided with information and advice from a range of business development organisations on programmes and services available in the North West region.

To book, go to: https://www.londonderrychamber.co.uk/events/eures-employer-incentives-lunch/