TODAY'S FORECAST
The weather in Donegal - Sunday, September 15
Outbreaks of rain with drier and brighter spells in afternoon
Outbreaks of rain for a large part of the day, turning persistent at times. Later in the afternoon, it will become drier and brighter. A cool day with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.
Tonight will see a little rain or drizzle but it will become dry later with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in little or no wind.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on