Miss Donegal named as Ireland's Social Media Queen

The stunning Holly McCrea. a secondary school teacher in the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town has just been named as Ireland's Socia Media Queen in the Helix Theatre in Dublin.

Holly has been prolific in her postings highlighting various social issues and in particular underfunded issues like children special needs. Throughout the last few months she has made a tremendous impact on the judges and without a doubt has a big future as a social influencer and blogger as well as being an expert communicator in her role in education.

Sincere congratulations to Holly - she has done Donegal proud.