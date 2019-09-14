Gaoth Dobhair woman is an inspiration as she wins overall in powerlifting competition

Donna McCauley from Gaoth Dobhair was a member of the Ireland team who travelled across to England to compete in the World Drug Free Powerlifting Federation European Single Lift Championships 2019.

Donna competes in the Master 1 age category (40-45 yrs of age) and took overall winner with an impressive 77.5kg benchpress. Donna didn’t start powerlifting until she was 40 years of age and has found a sport and community which she loves along with added benefits for her health.

Over the weekend Donna shared platform with people of all ages from 14 years of age up to people in their 80’s. Everyone is great support and encourages each other to do their best. Anyone interested in seeing how the powerlifting sport can improve your mental health and physical health regardless of age can contact Irish Drug Free powerlifting Federation for information on their nearest club or training facility.