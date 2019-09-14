The Errigal View Pet Zoo is open to the public once again following a short closure due to recent floods.

The zoo is the ideal place to take family and friends during your visit to Donegal.

Situated under under the iconic Errigal and located close to Ionad Cois Locha - there is plenty for family and friends to do.

The zoo is open on Saturday from 10.30 to 5.30 and on Sunday from 11.30 to 5.30.

Come along and enjoy the meercats, lamas, and all the great animals the zoo has to offer. It is certain that everyone is delighted that the zoo is open again.