A little bit of history as Milford qualify for first ever senior quarter-final

Milford are the first club through to the quarter-finals of the Donegal Senior Championship when they picked up their second win in Group C with a narrow victory over Glenfin on Saturday afternoon.



Milford . . . 1-17

Glenfin . . . 3-8

It’s the first time ever in Milford’s 36-year history that they’ve reached the last eight of the Senior Championship. And for the many people involved with the club for all that time, this was a day to remember at Moyle View Park.

Milford have enjoyed many good days at different levels, and at underage, the club continues to make great strides. But the seniors have moved onto a new level and going into their final group game next weekend against Glenswilly, they already have a quarter-final to look forward to.

That said, they had it far from comfortable against Glenfin who produced a brilliant fight-back in the closing stages to almost spoil Milford’s day.

Two late goals - a penalty from Gerard Ward and a scrambled effort from Daniel McGlynn levelled the contest at 1-14 to 3-8 as the game entered injury time.

But Milford hit three closing scores from Gary Merritt, substitute Ryan McMahon and the brilliant Luke Barrett to finally see out the win.

Barrett had a wonderful game at midfield. He kicked nine points in total, six from play in a masterful display.

Some of his kicking in the very windy conditions was quite superb and along with the hard-working Joey Cullen, they were on top in the midfield sector for long periods.

Glenfin’s midfielder Jason Morrow deserves special mention for his contribution in the first half, kicking two fine points early on.

All five of Milford’s opening points in a low-scoring first half came from midfielder Barrett and at the break, the home side led 0-7 to 0-3. Twice in the first half, Barrett was denied goals by two brilliant saves from Glenfin keeper Liam O’Meara.

The visitors started the second half on the front foot and six minutes in, they were back level thanks to a Gerard Ward free and a great finish to the net from Stephen Carr.

Milford also lost defender Conor McHugh to a black card following a trip on Aaron McGlynn - his replacement Ryan McMahon doing well when he came on.

Glenfin briefly led soon after when Ward pointed another free but Luke Barrett’s point began a period of dominance for the home side. Kian Barrett and Christopher Barrett scored points in quick succession and then Cathal McGettigan’s pass put Kian Barrett in on goal and he made no mistake with a great finish. That left it 1-10 to 1-5 in favour of Milford and another Luke Barrett free quickly stretched the lead out to six points.

Then it was Glenfin’s turn to get on the scoring act - Ward with three straight frees reducing the lead to three.

TJ Evisson knocked over a fine score for Milford on 56 but Gerard Ward converted a penalty following a foul on Ciaran Brady and suddenly there was just a point in it, 1-12 to 2-8.

Milford responded with two quick points from Luke and Kian Barrett but as the tie entered overtime, a mistake from Milford keeper Caolam McGettigan allowed Daniel McGlynn the chance to force the loose ball over the line.

Back on level terms, Glenfin went in search of a later winner. But they were guilty of losing possession at a vital moment and they were punished by Milford who broke at pace and Gary Merritt pointed.

Two more scores followed from Ryan McMahon and Luke Barrett to round off a hard-earned but memorable win for Milford

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Conor Coll, James Doyle, TJ Evisson (0-1); Conor McHugh, Paddy Peoples, Gavin Grier; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-9, 3f); Marty Doyle, Christopher Barrett (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (0-1); Daragh Black, Gary Merritt (0-2), Kian Barrett (1-2).

Subs: Ryan McMahon (0-1) for McHugh (black card) 37, Kyle Black for M Doyle 53, Rory O’Donnell for D Black 58, Peter Curran for Grier 58, Sean Black for K Barrett 62.

GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Gary Herron, John Harkin (0-1), Martin O’Donnell; Stephen Carr (1-0), Frank McGlynn, Karl McGlynn; Stephen Ward, Jason Morrow (0-2); Ross Marley, Ciaran Brady, Daniel McGlynn (1-0); Odhran McGlynn, Gerard Ward (1-5, 5f), Aaron McGlynn.

Sub: Gary Dorrian for Marley 50.

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada).