News
Naomh Brid raise funds for Charity
u 14 team collect or Pieta house
Great to have youth involved
A large group of the under 14 squad from Naomh Brid at Trummon gathered in Donegal Town this afternoon to raise valuable funds for Pieta House.
Despite their relatively young age they were all aware of the problems of self harm with one remarking “There is not a home in the country that hasn’t been affected and if we can spread this awareness to other young people. It is a day well spent.
