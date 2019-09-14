Action demanded on future use of Letterkenny’s Market Square

Letterkenny's Market Square, the heartbeat of the town, had the wrong design, was a magnet for anti-social behaviour, did not suit communal gatherings and lacked the provision of basic facilities such as a public toilet.

That was the verdict handed down by a number of councillors that attended the recent Lettekenny-Milford Municipal District. Three of them had motions dealing with the location and its future on the agenda and all agreed action was long overdue.



Cllr Gerry McMonagle argued now was the time to initiate a public consultation process to see what businesses and people of the town had to say in relation to its future shape and design.

"There's been a lot of anti-social stuff happening there and people have been asking about opening up the Market Square again so rather that only hearing from eight or nine voices, we need a public consultation to get everybody in the town to have their," he said.

Cllr Michael McBride hen he was out on the canvass during the election he didn't meet one person who said they liked the Market Square.

"There seems to be unanimous agreement that it's totally the wrong design for the place that it's in. It should be the heartbeat of the town. I would question if the road on the Ulster Bank side should be there at all. Work then has to extend from the Market Square to the bottom of Lower main Street.I think there's an onus on us to get that part of Letterkenny sorted out because it is in seriously bad condition and it needs a lot of work," he said.

Cllr Kevin Bradley called for the installation of public toilets on main street adding the Market Square needed to be returned to the way it was.

In written responses to all three motions councillors were informed that public consultation would be initiated as soon as possible to assist in the preparation of the Letterkenny Chamber sponsored design competition for the Market Square area.

In relation to toilets councillors heard that their capital budget 2019-2021, which includes a programme for the upgrade of existing public conveniences (PC) to appropriate standards, did not provide for the development of a further PC project in Letterkenny.