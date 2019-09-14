40 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Sligo and Letterkenny hospitals

9 people are on trolleys today at Sligo University Hospital while there are three on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital.

According to figures from the INMO collated this morning , there are a further 23 waiting on beds elsewhere in Letterkenny and a further five waiting on beds in Sligo University Hospital.

Nationally 449 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 312 are waiting in the emergency department, while 137 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. There are 7 children on trolleys today.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick – 68

Cork University Hospital – 37

University Hospital Galway – 32