Donegal to be showcased at Milwaukee Irish Festival

Donegal has been chosen as the showcase region for the next Milwaukee Irish Fest.

The event is among the largest of its kind in the United States, attracting up to 130,000 people over four days.

Economic Development Administrative Officer with Donegal County Council Barney McLaughlin said this was a great opportunity to promote the county.

He told councillors at the September meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal: “A lot of people go to Milwaukee Irish Fest to plan trips to Ireland. You get a chance to meet people that are planning on going to Ireland and you get a chance to influence their itinerary.

“With next year being Donegal’s showcase year we will be showcasing not just the best of Donegal’s music and culture, we will be taking trade with us too.”

Cllr Micheal Naughton (FF) asked for more information on what next year’s showcase would entail.

Mr McLaughlin replied: “We have already started to put together a programme of events. We are looking at the cultural end of it and will also be inviting all the trade interests to the meeting.”

A major feature that is being considered is creating a Donegal village of trade exhibitors.

And bringing a varied selection of exhibitors and cultural displays is important to the organisers.

“We are looking at having a good representation and a broad church of what Donegal can offer in Milwaukee next year,” said Mr McLaughlin. “We are looking at trade in the broadest sense and the music will be in the broadest sense too.”

Milwaukee Irish Fest 2020 will take place next August with exact dates still to be confirmed.