Beef talks move welcomed, but MEP says Agriculture Minister must stand up for farmers

As farming organisations and meat processors are due to engage in talks in a further effort to resolve the ongoing dispute over beef prices a north west MEP Matt Carthy has welcomed the news that crisis talks aimed at resolving the beef dispute are set to resume

However, he cautioned that it was imperative that Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, brings real and meaningful proposals to the table which will improve the situation for beef farmers.

Meanwhile, Minister Creed convened the talks and has urged those involved to make every effort to reach an agreement to bring the dispute to an end.

Cattle slaughtering at blockaded plants has been halted during the talks process.

Some retailers are experiencing beef supply issues and several large processors are struggling to meet big export contracts, as a result of the protests.

Sinn Féin MEP Carthy said: “I welcome news that crisis talks aimed at resolving the beef dispute are set to resume.

“However, for any talks to be successful, it is crucial that the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, brings real and meaningful proposals to the table which improves the dire situation faced by beef farmers.

“We have seen an ever-escalating situation in this dispute so far. The move by processors, aided and abetted by An Bord Bia, to re-import beef was a seriously unhelpful and provocative action which has served merely to inflame the situation. It has also allowed the added value on Irish beef to be taken out of the economy.

“It is time that Michael Creed defended Irish agriculture and farmers, and any re-importation of beef should be stopped.

“The key to the resolution of this dispute is to ensure the sustainability of livelihoods for Irish beef farmers and that means tackling and resolving the issue of the price they receive for their produce and the dominant position of the factories and retailers in the market chain."