Good news for Kinlough and Manorhamilton projects

More than 220,000 euro of Leader funding has been announced for two projects Kinlough and Manrhamilton.

Kinlough Development Company have received an allocation of over 70,000 euro to carry out improvement work at the Kinlough Community centre.

This funding will be particularly welcome in Kinlough where an amazing local effort to enhance the facilities at the community centre and adjoining playing fiels is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Sligo Leitrim North Cavan Railway multi use trail walking group has been allocated 150,000 euro to develop the pedestrian and cycling route from Manorhamilton Town to the Sports Centre at Boggaun.