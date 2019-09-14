Hazy sunshine today with some patchy rain showers later

A mainly dry start with a mix of cloud and sunshine but with some coastal low cloud and drizzle. Cloud will steadily build in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening with some patchy rain possible later on. Top temperatures ranging 15 to 19 degrees in freshening southwest winds, strong in exposed areas.

Cloudy and damp overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Minimum temperature will range 10 to 13 degrees in moderate breezes.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with rain at times, possibly with the odd heavy burst. Later in the day drier weather will begin to edge in from the north. Maximum temperatures only ranging 12 to 15 degrees in the north west to 22 degrees in the south east, mostly light, variable breezes.