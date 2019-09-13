Donegal County Council need your help in finding the owner of this unusual item

Donegal County Cojncil are trying to find the owners of this unusual object which was removed from the beach in Ballyheirnan, Fanad On September 11, by volunteers from the Irish Coast Guard.

The item is shaped like a surf board, foam filled approx 6 feet long. The upper side has a full length solar panel and what appears to be a recording unit housed in a plastic casing.

The underside has built in probes, possibly for collecting data. No identification marks were found on the unit. We'd like to return this to its owner as they might be keen to retrieve any information stored in the unit.

If this is yours or you know who it belongs to please get in touch on 074 91 53900.