Driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

A driver is to appear in court after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Gardaí in Letterkenny received a report from a member of the public in relation to a car driving dangerously on Wednesday night.

Gardaí attached to the district drugs unit in Letterkenny responded to the call and they observed the car in question driving dangerously on the approach to Mountain Top.

They stopped the car and arrested the driver for dangerous driving. A small quantity of drugs were located in the car. The driver was subsequently tested for presence of drugs in his system, he tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis. Court case to follow.

GardaÍ would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance.