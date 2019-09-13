Gardaí renew appeal for missing 13-year-old girl

Gardaí in Lucan wish to renew their appeal for the publics’ assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Chantelle Doyle.

Chantelle was last seen in Lucan village at approximately 6pm on Thursday, August, 29.

She is described as being 5’ 5’’ in height, of slim build, with long sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, grey t-shirt, black leggings and green/blue nike runners. She is believed to frequent Dublin City centre, Summerhill, Tallaght and Balbriggan areas.

Anyone who has seen Chantelle or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 – 6667300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.