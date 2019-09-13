Donegal ladies doing us proud in Dublin

We may not be in Croke Park tomorrow evening but the green and gold of the county will be well and truly represented in the capital when an unprecedented three Donegal ladies participate in the prestigious Miss Ireland Gala in the Helix Theatre.

Anna Gallagher from Letterkenny, Holly McCrea from Donegal town and Naomi Molloy from Glenties (Miss Kildare) have put in a hectic schedule over the last number of months highlighting social causes and raising a tremendous amount of money for charities.

No matter what the result is tomorrow night, these young ladies have all done themselves and their families proud and are perfect ambassadors for their county.