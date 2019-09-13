Exciting Drumboe Woods nature trail walk planned

Have you explored this hidden gem in the Twin Towns? Why not join the Drumboe Woods nature trail walk in Stranorlar on Saturday, October 5, with Aengus Kennedy of Northwest Nature who will reveal it's secrets. You might even be lucky enough to see a red squirrel, and who knows what's hidden in the Fairy Tree? This is a walk for everyone.

Aengus Kennedy has worked with both young and old in the outdoors for over 20 years. For five years, he worked as an education guide for the National Parks and Wildlife Services education programme in Glenveagh National Park. He has worked for An Taisce running school visits and guided walks for all. He is a regular contributor to Highland Radio’s John Breslin show on nature topics both local and global.

This walk will use a wheelchair accessible route, it approximately 2km, long and should last about an hour.

Tickets should be bought in advance from the Twin Towns Walking Festival's Eventbrite page or from The BASE Enterprise Centre, Railway Road, Stranorlar. There may be some tickets available on the day, but the organizers would prefer if you booked early to avoid disappointment.

The walk is suitable for everyone but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

You should bring something to drink, good walking shoes or trainers are essential and waterproof clothing is highly recommended.

The meeting point for the walk is the Scouts Den, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, just past St Columba's College

Registration open from 11.30am until noon. The walk begins at noon sharp.