Donegal IFA fundraiser for Cancer Care West
Event to take place in Clanree on September 20
The Donegal IFA have organised an auction of donated livestock at Stranorlar Livestock Mart for Friday, September 20 in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.
Another event will take place on October 18 where donated goods will also be donated in a fundraiser at the same venue.
The organisation is raising money for Cancer Care West.
Anyone with any information can call Seamus Quinn or any IFA executive committee.
