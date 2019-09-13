Culture Night is on the horizon with wonderful festivities in store

Hundreds of thousands of people across the county are, once again, invited to experience an explosion of creativity as the country comes alive for Culture Night, Ireland’s annual nocturnal cultural extravaganza which takes place in Letterkenny on Friday, September 20.

This will be Letterkenny’s 11th occasion to take part in Culture Night, and with over fifity diverse events in 27 venues .

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Nicholas Crossan believes that the event is a terrific opportunity for families to sample aspects of Irish culture and heritage.

“It is great to see people of all ages come together and enjoying a totally unique evening of accessible, family friendly events and all completely free of charge,” he said.

Donegal County Council Cultural Services is presenting another packed programme for this major national celebration, the Mayor of Letterkenny, John O'Donnell said.

Iconic Event

Encouraging everyone to come along and enjoy the event, the Mayor said: “Culture Night has become an iconic event. It is about inviting the community to come along and wrap up in culture and create unique shared experiences and memories and it is all for free. There is something for everyone to enjoy from generations of families experiencing new night-time adventures to groups of friends enjoying cultural genres they might never have before.”

The largest outdoor event Cybertribe will take place in the Letterkenny Town Park and is an absolute favourite every year. This night time extravaganza of sculpture, performance and art installation is inspired by comic book visions of the future and real-life emerging cyber technologies. Presented by Inishowen Carnival and featuring local performers from Fusion Events (Letterkenny), Zona Dance (Letterkenny), Aisling Dance Academy (Ballybofey) along with fire performance from In Your Space Circus (Derry).

Reading

A very special reading from the 2019 Culture Night ambassador poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin will take place. She is the 2019-20 Writer-In-Residence at NUI Maynooth. Drawing inspiration from the very rich and ancient relationship in Ireland between poetry and law, Ní Churreáin will read from her books Bloodroot and Town looking closely at the themes of landscape, roots, and the power of the human voice to excavate the past.





Visual Arts

Visual arts and films are strongly featured this year with a selection of exhibitions available at the Donegal County Museum including the Letterkenny Folk Festival featuring photographs, posters and leaflets from the collections of Sally Blake and Billy Watson to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the festival. And ‘All Aboard the Donegal Railways!’ where visitors can also watch footage from the heyday of the trains and share memories of the railways of Donegal.

When I was a child

Down the road, the team at the Regional Cultural Centre once again offer something special for all ages and interests with visual art, film and family workshops including ‘When I Was a Child’, a group exhibition curated by Peadar Mc Daid, featuring 50 artists presenting work that reflects something from their childhood.

Gaza

Over at Century Cinemas the Donegal Intercultural Platform, Donegal Travellers Project, Building Intercultural Communities (BIC) presents the launch of the Donegal Intercultural Arts Research Project Report and the screening of Garry Keane and Andrew McConnell’s film Gaza and Sai Sankar’s, Sakura Pooka, followed by Q&A with guest speakers.

Children and Families

This year the Central Library will once again present a fantastic programme of history and heritage for Culture Night with exhibitions, tours and the Jessica Harkin Family Magic Show kicking off proceedings with a magical sleight of hand show that promises to get Culture Night off to a magical start.

And, something a little bit different..!

An Grianán Theatre presents Waiting Tables For Godot, by Mockingbird Theatre Group with Ronán Carr and Anne Gallagher. Performed in the theatre's cafe bar with soup served in bowler hats for the customers, this show is about a pair of conjoined twins who are serving tables and waiting for Godot to come through the front door.

The nearby Bus Éireann Bus Station presents a Donegal County Museum offsite exhibition as well as unique performance with Little John Nee who is Waiting On a Train. In this special Culture Night event he will present a series of songs and spoken word interludes on a theme of trains and railways.

This, however, is only a wee taste of what’s on offer. To get the full story pick up a copy of the Culture Night Programme or download from www.donegalcoco.ie and follow @CultureNightDonegal on Facebook. For more visit www.culturenight.ie .

Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Affairs in partnership with Donegal County Council.