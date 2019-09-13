Funding for three projects in Donegal under Leader Programme

Grants worth a total of €75,000 for three groups in the county under the Leader programme.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has announced the grants for Red Hugh’s CLG, Downstrands Family Resource Centre and Drumhome Heritage Society.

“Just this week another three projects in Donegal have got great news on funding of about €75,000 to help them improve services and facilities for rural groups and communities,” Minister McHugh said.

“I am delighted to see the three projects get about €25,000 to support their work.

“Red Hugh’s CLG deserves great credit in particular for seeing the need to do more to help people with disabilities get access to the club and get the most enjoyment out of what happens on the pitch as well as off it. A true sense of community spirit.”

Minister McHugh said: “Credit also goes to everyone at Downstrands Family Resource Centre for all the supports they are providing locally and I’m sure improving the centre will help improve the services and supports.

“And in the south of the county I wish everyone at Drumhome the best of luck with their heritage studies and who knows that the surveys will uncover.”

The three projects being backed by Leader are :

Drumhome Heritage Society, Tullywee, Laghey which got €24,503 to help fund geophysical surveys at two different locations in the Ballintra/Laghey area; Downstrands Family Resource Centre which was awarded €24,599 to help with costs for an office extension and workstation at the Dolmen Eco Centre, Kilclooney Beg, Portnoo; and Red Hugh’s CLG, at Monellan, Killygordon was approved for €24,516 to install a lift to enable people with disabilities to access Páirc Aodh Rua for matches and classes/community events.

Minister McHugh said: “Leader does phenomenal work up and down the county. It is these funding supports that make a difference to people’s lives. Small changes, backing bright ideas and putting money into things that boost communities.

“Congratulations to everyone involved and I look forward to seeing the work on the ground.”