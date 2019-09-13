Six crazy women - one crazy night - here come the girls again

If you are looking for something fun to do next Thursday and Friday night, September 19-20, in Ballybofey you could do a lot worse than pop around to Jackson’s Hotel, to catch the riotous comedy play, Ladies Night. All proceeds in aid of Sonya's Struggle, a fundraising campaign to help Sonya Hamilton McCloskey, a 35-year-old local mother of five who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Organize a hen party they said, it'll be a bit of fun they said, what could possibly go wrong?

When Mary decides to organize a hen party for a dowdy down-in-the-dumps bride to be, she has no idea of the chaos to come after two of the guests discover they have a little more in common than they first thought.

After some hilarious revelations, cocktails, karaoke, skimpy underwear and some things that look suspiciously familiar, it's not long before mayhem ensues and it becomes the hen party from hell.

This fun filled 90 minutes of comedy featuring a well known local cast, namely Ken Lillis, Kathleen Browne, Angela Mulreny, Kathy McGowan, Brenda Lucas, Elouise Devaney, Majella Sweeney and Pauric Duffy. It's all for a very good cause will have you laughing from the very start.

Tickets can be bought in Jackson’s Hotel reception, (074) 9131021), or on the Ladies Night Facebook page or on the night at the door.