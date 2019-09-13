Warm and dry weekend ahead in Donegal

Today will be mainly dry today, with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 Celsius, in light to moderate west to southwest or variable breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry overnight, with clear spells, but cloud will increase from the Atlantic later and a few spots of mist or drizzle may develop along the northwest coast. Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly light southerly breezes, strengthening along the west coast.

Saturday will be mainly dry, with bright spells but it will be mostly cloudy and a few spots of mist or drizzle may occur along north and northwest coasts.

Patchy rain and drizzle will develop later along the west coast. Mild and humid, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius. Winds mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.