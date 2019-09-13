Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 13, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses

- Kathleen Boyce, née Doyle, Ballinasmalla, Claremorris, Mayo and Ballyshannon

- Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny

- Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of St Johnston and the UK

- Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Joseph McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

- Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton

- Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

- Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses

The death has taken place of Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles. Removal from there on Saturday, to the Church of the blessed Virgin Mary Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the patients comfort fund at Donegal Community Hospital c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles.

Kathleen Boyce, née Doyle, Ballinasmalla, Claremorris, Mayo and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Boyce, née Doyle, Ballinasmalla, Claremorris, Mayo and Ballyshannon.

Removal to St. Colman’s Church, Friday, arriving at 10.45am for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny.

Helen’s remains will repose at her home Oatlands, Letterkenny from 12 noon until 9pm on Friday, 13 September.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House private with family and friends welcome.

Committal will be strictly private.

Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of St Johnston and the UK

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Railway Road, St Johnston and the United Kingdom.

Remains will arrive at St Baithin’s Church St Johnston on Friday, September 13 at 6pm for prayers and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Baithín's on Saturday, September 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery in the family plot.

Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence this evening, Thursday September 12 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning, September 13 at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Burial afterwards in Sessiaghoneill churchyard.

Joseph McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 13 at 10:15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only.

Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Bobby Friel, Grovehall, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Tully cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport

The death has taken place in New York of Hugh Ward, Ardlands, Burtonport.

Family rosary on Tuesday, September 9 at 9pm in the family home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred in New Zealand of James Joseph Gallagher (known to all as 'Red Jim').

Born in Frosses, County Donegal, Ireland. Passed away peacefully on September 4.

Dearly beloved husband of Tina. Much loved father of Elaine, Annie-Marie, Bernadette, Owen and Cuchullain. Appreciated Father-in-law of Graham, Bernard and Casey. Loved Grandad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph (Jnr) and Great Grandad of Beatrix. Life member of the Auckland Irish Society. Former President of the NZ Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Partner of Tom, McCahill & Gallagher Ltd.

Red Jim was known as the 'Irish Ambassador to Auckland', and loved his hometown and Donegal forever.

Jim was known to take people around to various estates named after places in Donegal.

Jim's funeral will be held on Thursday, September 12, at Good Shepherd Church, Balmoral, Auckland, followed by burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification